Colorado Springs King Soopers display memorials to Boulder victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Workers at King Soopers stores across Colorado have set up memorials to honor the 10 people killed in the shooting at a Boulder store March 22.

  • A memorial at the King Soopers on Cheyenne Meadows Road. / Mike Duran - FOX21 News
    A memorial at the King Soopers on Cheyenne Meadows Road. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News
  • A memorial at the King Soopers on Hartsel Drive.
  • A memorial at the King Soopers on Uintah Street.
  • A memorial at the King Soopers on Uintah Street.
  • A memorial at a King Soopers in Arvada. / KDVR
Three King Soopers employees–Denny Stong, Rikki Olds, and Teri Leiker–were among the shooting victims.

King Soopers hosted a private vigil at CU’s Folsom Field Saturday for employees and their families. More than 300 people were in the stands as speakers honored the three employees who were killed.

The company has also given $1 million to the Colorado Healing Fund to support the needs of victims, families, survivors, and the community.

