Colorado Springs Kennel Club Dog Show happening this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Kennel Club is hosting American Kennel Club-sanctioned dog shows at the Norris-Penrose Event Center this weekend.

They are representing more than 5,000 dog clubs, including 109 in Colorado. At least 1,100 exhibitors are expected at this big show weekend. Junior handlers are also present and can obtain the same titles and awards as adult handlers if they qualify.

The Specialties Show was hosted by the Sporting Dog Club of Colorado Springs, and the All Breed Shows hosted by the Colorado Springs Kennel Club.

The Colorado Springs Kennel Club also provides information to protect and advance the interests of purebred dogs, and conducts shows and obedience and rally trials, as well as others.

All Breed Shows start Friday and repeat every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sunday.