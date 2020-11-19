Colorado Springs In-N-Out opening Friday

Cars exit the drive-thru at In-N-Out Burger on Friday, June 11, 2010, in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Adam Lau)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In-N-Out will open two locations in Colorado on Friday: Colorado Springs and Aurora. These will be the first Colorado locations.

The Colorado Springs restaurant is located at 1840 Democracy Point. The Aurora restaurant is located at 14150 E. Alameda Avenue.

Each location will employ approximately 80 In-N-Out Burger Associates with a starting wage of $14.50 per hour, according to the Thursday announcement from In-N-Out.

In-N-Out said both locations will have one drive-thru lane, with seating for 74 guests. Indoor dining is currently unavailable due to COVID-19 restrictions.

At the Aurora restaurant, service will be offered in the drive-thru after 10 p.m. in accordance with local regulations.

All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to a release from In-N-Out on Thursday.

In-N-Out plans to open at least nine total locations in Colorado.