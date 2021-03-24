Colorado Springs hotel evacuated after SUV catches fire under front canopy

Firefighters respond to a vehicle fire at a Best Western in southern Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon. / Courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — No one was injured when an SUV caught fire under the front canopy of a Colorado Springs hotel Wednesday afternoon, according to the fire department.

Firefighters said the fire started around 12:45 p.m. at the Best Western on Harrison Road in southern Colorado Springs. When firefighters arrived, the SUV was fully engulfed and the fire was extending into the canopy.

The hotel was evacuated as crews put out the fire.

Firefighters said there was light smoke throughout the building, and a moderate amount of smoke on the second floor. The fire did not extend into the building, but the building sustained some damage, according to firefighters. No one was injured.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews were able to make a quick stop on the vehicle fire. The building has suffered some damage but there were no injuries to any civilians or firefighters. Fire Dept crews are remaining on scene. pic.twitter.com/r98BjL3PNX — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 24, 2021

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.