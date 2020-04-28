Colorado Springs hot air balloon company launches weekly contest for front line workers

Hot air balloons are inflated during the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Organizers are expecting tens of thousands of spectators for opening weekend and exponentially more over the course of the nine-day event. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hot air balloon company Rainbow Ryders in Colorado Springs is giving back to the community by honoring front line workers.

As the largest hot air balloon company in Colorado and the nation as well as the official hot air balloon ride provider for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Rainbow Ryders is currently not flying to help ensure the safety of its employees and the community, however it has launched a new weekly contest, Rainbow Ryders Hope for New Horizons.

Each week, the contest will award a Colorado Springs-based first responder, medical professional, or anyone in the grocery/pharmacy industry currently on the front lines of the pandemic with balloon ride for two valued at $450.

To nominate deserving hometown heroes for the Rainbow Ryders Hope for New Horizons contest, your viewers can nominate from home here: https://rainbowryders.com/celebrating-the-essential/.

Additionally, Rainbow Ryders is offering significantly discounted gift cards to be used following the pandemic.