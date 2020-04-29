Colorado Springs hospital adds drive-thru for non-coronavirus lab services

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central is now offering drive-thru lab services for people who need non-coronavirus-related tests.

Patients with a doctor’s referral for lab services – such as cholesterol checks, blood panels for pre-surgery, liver enzyme tests, newborn screenings, and other necessary tests — can now have complete lab blood draws without leaving their cars.

This service is currently available only at Memorial Hospital Central. The drive-thru lab is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients should come onto campus using Childrens View, just east of the hospital’s main Boulder Street entrance. Signs and employees will guide patients through the process. Patients are asked to wear a mask.

“As the hospital begins to slowly and responsibly resume operations, the volume of people on the hospital campus will increase,” UCHealth said in a statement. “The drive-thru laboratory aims to reduce anxiety for patients who need to come to the hospital while providing a convenient option for lab services.”

Coronavirus testing is not offered at this drive-thru lab, though UCHealth said it’s possible that antibody tests for the virus may be offered there in the future.

UCHealth is still offering coronavirus testing at another drive-thru site on Parkside Drive, near Memorial Park. Testing at that site is available to anyone experiencing the coronavirus symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath. No doctor’s note is required there.

UCHealth is also offering indoor lab services at three other locations in the Pikes Peak region. Due to visitor restrictions, lab services are not currently available at UCHealth Memorial Hospital North or UCHealth Grandview Hospital.