Colorado Springs group takes part in 48-hour running challenge

COLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend, a group of runners in Colorado Springs pushed their bodies to new heights by running four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

It’s all part of a nationwide challenge set forth by former U.S. Navy SEAL David Goggins.

“It’s kind of grown, and he [Goggins] runs for charity, and this year, I decided to do it,” said runner John Hancock.

Hancock started the challenge along with Joe Dellinger on Friday and completed the challenge Sunday morning.

“It’s the lack of sleep and amount of time, it just keeps going,” said Hancock.

The duo is among the dozens of runners taking part in the challenge in southern Colorado. Runner Michael Martinez did the challenge last year.

“I feel great this year and came more prepared,” Martinez said. “It’s definitely tough.”

Each runner picks a charity they want to support during the challenge. Hancock and Dellinger chose the American Heart Association and Mental Health America, raising hundreds of dollars for each organization. They said, at most, they had two hours of sleep during their endeavor.

“You have to get up at 4 a.m. and midnight and it’s not the easiest thing to do,” said Dellinger.

It wasn’t easy but their biggest takeaway was learning just how far their bodies and minds can go.

“If you’re going to try something new, do it,” said Dellinger. “Don’t second guess yourself.”