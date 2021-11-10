Colorado Springs group recounts Astroworld experience

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A group of friends living in Colorado Springs say several people including rapper Travis Scott are at fault after taking part in the Astroworld Music Festival where eight people died.

“I was getting pushed and shoved to the ground and struggled to get back up,” said 20-year-old Evan Muro.

Muro and his friends were among the 50,000 people who took part in the deadly festival. The group purchased their $400 tickets in May and made the trip from Colorado Springs to Houston for the concert.

“A lot of people wanted to go because it was a once in a lifetime thing, because if you were there you could tell people you were there,” said Muro.

Muro said he and three other friends were mainly going to see Travis Scott–which is known to get wild–but being crushed by a sea of people was something they didn’t sign up for.

“At one point thought I was going to pass out because there was no air, and you couldn’t breathe or do anything, so I was standing in one spot for ten minutes trying to breathe but I couldn’t,” said Julian Velazquez who was part of the group.

“I was trying to get out but they couldn’t hear me or see me and i said damn, if I can’t get out I am going to try and survive it,” recounted Josue Muro.

Three hundred people were injured and eight people, including a 14-year-old victim, died while Scott was on stage performing. The investigation is ongoing with no criminal charges filed so far, but the group says that several people, including Scott, are at fault.

“The people didn’t move or help and didn’t care to be honest, and at one point I heard someone say ‘if they die, here they die, let them die,’ honestly,” said Velazquez.

Even though they’re back home in Colorado Springs, they haven’t stopped thinking about the people who lost their lives.

“It sucks because you go to the festival to have fun, and not come out like that. Rest in peace. Feel bad because that could have been me and my friends,” said Velazquez.