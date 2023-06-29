(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off a mortgage for a Colorado Springs Gold Star Family.

US Army Ranger Staff Sgt. John Allen Reiners was killed on patrol in Afghanistan on Feb. 13, 2010 by a suicide bomber, according to Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Reiner had served two tours in Iraq, before his last tour in Afghanistan.

Courtesy: Tunnel to Towers Foundation

SSG Reiner received two purple hearts, a Bronze Star, and several other recognitions. His family includes his wife Casey and son Lex.

Tunnel to Towers announced on Thursday, June 19, that the foundation had paid the Reiner family’s mortgage in full.