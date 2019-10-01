Colorado Springs Girl Scout creates grow towers

COLORADO SPRINGS — A girl scout is trying to save and feed the world with her “Gold Project.”

Emma Popkin created grow towers for her pentultimate girl scouts project.

Grow towers are a vertical indoor growing systems that use hydroponics instead of soil. Popkin grew herbs, vegetables and other plants in less than three square feet.

She worked on her project at Palmer school where they now have two grow towers. This innovative method of growing plants can become crucial she said as our planet continues to change.

“Going into the future, grow towers and other forms of alternative gardening are becoming increasing important as land patterns are changing and climate change is changing how people is changing how people can grow crops,” Emma Popkin said.

Popkin hopes the towers can teach people about the importance of locally sourced food and empower people to take steps against climate change.