Colorado Springs Fourth of July will include nine fireworks displays across the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs’ annual Fourth of July celebration will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 4th of July Symphony in the Park at Memorial Park will not take place this year. Instead, residents will be able to enjoy fireworks displays at nine locations across the Colorado Springs area.
Some residents will be able to see displays from their homes. Other displays will be held at various venues across the city. Here’s a look at the locations:
- Banning Lewis Ranch
- Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch
- James Irwin Charter Schools
- Patty Jewett Golf Course
- The Broadmoor
- The Club at Flying Horse
- Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field
- The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort
- Fort Carson
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic will continue its 47-year tradition of playing a patriotic concert along with the fireworks. The concert will be broadcast over the airwaves on Sunny 106.3, Y96.9, KCME 88.7, 92.9 Peak FM, and AM 740 KVOR.