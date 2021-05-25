Colorado Springs Fourth of July will include 9 fireworks displays across the city

Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs’ Fourth of July “Symphony on Your Porch” is returning in 2021. Residents will once again be able to enjoy fireworks displays at multiple locations across the city.

The event is in lieu of the traditional Symphony in the Park at Memorial Park, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Event organizer Colorado Springs Sports Corporation said they received “resounding positive feedback” about 2020’s areawide celebration, and they’re bringing it back for 2021.

Map courtesy Colorado Springs Sports Corporation

Fireworks will be shot off from the following locations on July 4. There will be no public access, and residents are encouraged to watch from their homes.

The Broadmoor

Cherokee Ridge Golf Course

The Club at Flying Horse

The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch

Garden of the Gods Resort and Club

Patty Jewett Golf Course

Banning Lewis Ranch

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will also have a fireworks display after their game July 4 at Weidner Field downtown.

Several local radio stations will broadcast a patriotic concert during the fireworks shows. Hear the concert on Sunny 106.3, Y96.9, KCME 88.7 FM, 92.9 Peak FM, and AM 740 KVOR.

At least two additional fireworks displays will be held on the Friday before the holiday.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes will have a fireworks display after their game July 2 at UCHealth Park in eastern Colorado Springs, and Fort Carson will have fireworks as part of its Fort Carson Freedom Fest celebration.