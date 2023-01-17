(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Springs and Fountain Police Departments are on accident alert status due to severe weather moving through El Paso County on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) went on accident alert effective at 5 p.m. due to road conditions. CSPD said drivers are reminded to simply exchange their information if they are involved in an accident and file a “cold” report with CSPD at a later time.

The City of Fountain is also on Accident Alert status as of 6:50 p.m., and said drivers should exchange information and file a report later.

If any of the following are suspected or involved in the crash, drivers should still contact emergency services during accident alert status:

There is a fatality or injury requiring medical attention

A driver is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol

A driver left the scene or does not have their license, registration, and insurance information

There is damage to public property such as a street sign or utility pole

If a car is undriveable and requires a tow but the crash does not meet any of the criteria above, a cold report can still be made at a later time, CSPD said.

To pick up a traffic accident report form in the City of Colorado Springs, CSPD said drivers can head to any of the police department substations, or you can find them online at cspd.coloradosprings.gov, by navigating to the CSPD homepage and selecting “report a minor traffic accident” for instructions.

For drivers in Fountain, the same reporting criteria apply. The Fountain Police Department said you should file a minor crash report within 72 hours of the accident, which you can find on the Colorado State Patrol’s website.

CSPD reminded anyone who has to travel in adverse conditions to take it slow and build in extra time to reach your destination. Leave enough distance between you and the car ahead of you to account for increased stopping distance when icy or snowy conditions are present.

Perhaps most importantly, know your route of travel and plan ahead – if streets you normally take have a steep decline or are particularly hazardous, plan to take a safer route. CSPD stressed that drivers must clear snow and ice obstructing the driver’s view, and have adequate tires for traction.