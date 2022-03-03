COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Chipotle Mexican Grill lovers in Colorado Springs will soon be able to get their fiesta fix in without leaving their cars.

On Friday March 4, Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new Colorado Springs restaurant that will feature the city’s first Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The Chipotlane will be located at 1846 Democracy Point, which is near the intersection of Interquest Parkway and Voyager Parkway. It will be open every day between 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The first 50 people in line will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise. In addition, guests who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guacamole after their first purchase.

The new restaurant location is hiring. To learn more about current job openings, visit chipotle.com/careers.

