Speed and alcohol suspected in serious crash that closed Union for several hours

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is working to free trapped parties inside a vehicle on fire due to a traffic accident on East Uintah Street and North Union Boulevard.

UPDATE: According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, as of 2:30 a.m., all lanes of traffic on Union Boulevard were reopen.

Around 8:50 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department Gold Hill Division were dispatched to N Union Blvd and E Uintah St regarding a two-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, officers found two cars with extensive damage. CSFD reported several trapped parties at the scene.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties #workingtrapped

E6,AMR19,T1,HR17,73,BC1

E UINTAH ST/N UNION BL

Radio FIRE1.CSFD

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT/TRAPPED — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 26, 2022

Both drivers were transported from the scene via ambulance to local hospitals with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed one car was traveling north on Union at a high rate of speed when a second car was turning left, East, on Uintah. The driver of the northbound vehicle was suspected of DUI. Speed and alcohol both are considered factors in this investigation.

At this time, the crash is still being investigated.

UPDATE: Two people have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for their injuries. One individual is in critical condition.

Union Boulevard has been shut down in both directions at this time. The public is asked to avoid this area.