Colorado Springs Fire Department offers unique summer camp

A group of girls prepares for a week of camp with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of local girls is enjoying a one-of-a-kind camp experience this summer, thanks to an opportunity provided by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department’s Summer Heat Camp is now underway.

Summer Heat allows girls, ages 14-19, the chance to become a firefighter for the week through a program that offers advanced fire safety skills, leadership skills, problem-solving abilities, and more.

The fire department says all the programming for this camp is provided by volunteers who are predominately female CSFD firefighters.