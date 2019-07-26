Colorado Springs Fire Department offers unique summer camp

COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of local girls is enjoying a one-of-a-kind camp experience this summer, thanks to an opportunity provided by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Summer Heat allows girls, ages 14-19, the chance to become a firefighter for the week through a program that offers advanced fire safety skills, leadership skills, problem-solving abilities, and more.
The fire department says all the programming for this camp is provided by volunteers who are predominately female CSFD firefighters.