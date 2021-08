COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a grass fire that has been contained to three acres with no impending threat on local residences in the Cedar Valley Lane and West Woodman Road in Colorado Springs, Colo.

A viewer sent us the following photos:

Engine 12 says that firefighters will continue to stay on the scene to monitor the area and extinguish hotspots.

Update- Fire is contained to 3 acres. Firefighters will be on scene extinguishing hotspots for awhile. W. Woodman Rd is closed to thru traffic at this time pic.twitter.com/zZ7x2tK7UM — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 31, 2021

This story will be updated as the fire is fought.