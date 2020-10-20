Colorado Springs Fire Chief Ted Collas announces retirement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Fire Chief Ted Collas will retire from his position in March, the city announced Tuesday.

Collas joined the fire department in 1985, and was appointed fire chief in 2016.

Collas will continue in his role until his retirement date of March 5, according to the city.

“Chief Ted Collas has honorably served the citizens of Colorado Springs for more than three decades, and highlights his career as an incredible leader of the CSFD,” Mayor John Suthers said in a statement. “He leaves the fire department in a strong position as a fully-accredited organization that is widely respected within the industry. The City will conduct a national search for a new leader to assume this vital role. We are also certain that we will have strong and well-qualified internal candidates in the mix. I want to thank Chief Collas for his leadership, his commitment and his love for our city and wish him much joy and grandchild time in his retirement.”

Collas plans to spend time with his wife and family, including a new grandson who is expected early next month.

The city said they expect to post the job and begin a national search for a new fire chief in mid-November.