Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center announces new director of visual arts and museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Michael Christiano will be the new director of visual arts and museum at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College effective Monday, Sept. 27.

Christiano will lead the FAC Museum, oversee exhibitions, community and campus projects. His appointment comes after a nation-wide search, review and recommendation by the search committee, staff and community.

“Michael Christiano is a dynamic, well-rounded leader whose professional goals align with our core values. Across a range of collecting and contemporary art museums affiliated with academic institutions, Michael has worn multiple hats and contributed to meaningful impact and positive growth,” said Idris Goodwin, FAC executive director.

Christiano most recently served as deputy director and curator of public practice at the Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago. He was assisted in the community and museum’s relationship with one another while also building institutional standards and programming to address cultural, social, and political subjects. One of his recent projects included developing public programming and supporting artist commissions for a city-wide exhibition of work by MacArthur Fellows, coordinating a collaborative exhibit of Cuban and Latinx artists with the National Museum of Mexican Art, and coordinating an exhibit and publication examining the work of the Black Arts Movement on Chicago’s south side during the 1960s and 70s.

Christiano received his master’s degree in museum education from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia before working on the Frist Art Museum education team, the Photographic Resource Center at Boston University and as curator of education at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art.

“I look forward to building on the museum’s dynamic programmatic vision, drawing on the deep intellectual and cultural landscape at the college and its surrounding communities to engage with the pressing questions and issues of our time,” said Christiano.

Christiano will begin transitioning to join the Fine Arts Center in August in advance of his official start date of Monday, Sept. 27.

To learn more about the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, visit their website here.