Colorado Springs Fan Fest kicks off Pikes Peak International Hill Climb weekend

Below is a press release from the city of Colorado Springs:

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest returns to downtown Colorado Springs on Friday (June 28). The following road closures will be enforced throughout the day due to the popular event:

11:30 a.m. – midnight

· Tejon Street, between Pikes Peak Avenue and Kiowa Street

1 p.m. – midnight

· Tejon Street, between Kiowa Street and Bijou Street

· Kiowa Street, between Nevada Avenue and Cascade Avenue

1:30 p.m. – midnight

· Tejon Street, between Bijou Street and Platte Avenue

· Tejon Street, between Pikes Peak Avenue and Colorado Avenue

· Pikes Peak Avenue, between Nevada Avenue and Cascade Avenue

· Bijou Street, between Nevada Avenue and Cascade Avenue

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encourages to park in public parking garages. Rates and times for the garages can be found at https://coloradosprings.gov/parking-system-enterprise. For more information regarding the event, please visit https://ppihc.org/fan-fest-competitors/.