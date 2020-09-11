Colorado Springs family continues 9/11 flag-waving tradition

A Colorado Springs family waves flags in honor of 9/11 attack victims at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Galley Road in Colorado Springs on September 11, 2020. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An annual 9/11 commemoration in Colorado Springs continues, even after the death of the man who started the tradition.

People gathered at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Galley Road Friday to wave American flags, honoring the victims lost in the attacks.

The tribute was started by Criss Seal, who walked the intersection, waving an American flag, for at least 12 hours every September 11.

Seal was killed in a car crash in November 2018, but his family is continuing his legacy. Friday morning, Seal’s nieces and nephews gathered at the intersection to wave flags, continuing the remembrance of the lives lost 19 years ago.