(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said several companies are looking to start new operations or expand to Colorado Springs, expecting to create 3,000 new jobs and $2 Billion in capital investments.

The City said there would also be an estimated $1 Billion in economic activity and an additional 4,000 in new service jobs needed across the city.

“These are real numbers, backed by real partnerships formed between your local City government and the thriving business community. And Colorado Springs is incredibly proud to play our part in these efforts,” wrote the City.

The new jobs range from solar and semiconductor manufacturing to aerospace and defense engineering.

The City said much of the expected investment can be attributed to Colorado Springs being one of the most desirable places to live in the country, its strong connection to the military, and its uniquely skilled workforce. The City also mentioned the economic incentives making it easier to decide to invest.

The Mayor’s Office and City Council have approved economic incentives for nine companies in 2023 including six small businesses, and the state also approved incentives for eight businesses in the county.

The City of Colorado Springs said it is excited about the opportunities for collaborations in 2024.