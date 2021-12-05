Colorado Springs entrepreneurs support one another during inaugural “Christkindl Market”

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new market hit the east side of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday in hopes of highlighting some of the smallest small businesses in the area.

1350 Distilling and Mash Mechanix Brewing Co hosted the annual “Christkindl Market.”

During the market, food trucks, artists, vendors and local craft businesses joined forces for a holiday gift market.

Not only was the event a way for customers to shop local, it was also a way for the entrepreneurs to support each other.

“When you’re a small business owner, you want all small businesses to succeed,” 1350 Distilling President Phillip Bragg explained. “If it was up to me, I’d tell everybody, don’t use Amazon. Shop local, go to a local storefront or one of these local markets where you can really put your money back into the local community and back to people that live and work in your community.”

Based on the market’s success, Bragg told FOX21 News he plans to bring the market back next year.