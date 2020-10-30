Colorado Springs, El Paso County moving to stricter Safer at Home level

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs and El Paso County will be moving to a more restrictive Safer at Home level on Wednesday, the health department announced Friday.

The new restrictions come as the county is seeing an increase in coronavirus case rates, test positivity, and hospitalizations. The state health department told the county Friday that they are required to move to Safer at Home Level 2. The county was previously at Level 1.

The new restrictions take effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday. They include:

Preschool – 12 Schools: In-person, hybrid, or remote as appropriate

Higher Education: In-person, hybrid, or remote as appropriate

Places of Worship: **Pursuant to a federal court order, capacity limits do not currently apply to indoor Places of Worship, though social distancing requirements must still be met; outdoors, six feet of social distance must be maintained as well

Restaurants: 50% capacity or up to 50 people per room (or up to 100 with social distance calculator), six feet between parties outdoors

Offices: 50% capacity

Bars: Closed, unless food is served from a retail food licensee with tables spaced at least six feet apart and set seating for on-premise consumption. 50% capacity or up to 50 people per room (or up to 100 with social distance calculator). Dance floors are not permitted.

Gyms/Fitness: 25% capacity up to 50 people per room

Group Sports: 25-person cap per activity

Retail: 50% capacity

Personal Services: 50% capacity up to 50 people per room

Indoor Events: up to 100-person cap per room (with social distance calculator)

Outdoor Events: up to 175-person cap per designated activity (with social distance calculator)

Senior Facilities: Outdoor and compassionate visitation, indoor under limited circumstances

Outdoor Guided Activities: 50% capacity up to 10 people

Other personal gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people from no more than two households.

“While I’m disappointed that the State is moving us to Level 2, it is not surprising. Our numbers have been over the threshold for Level 1 for several weeks now, and technically are high enough to push us into Level 3,” Mayor John Suthers said in a tweet Friday. “I’m grateful to the El Paso County Health Department for their efforts to create a mitigation plan, which keeps us from taking more drastic measures at this time. But make no mistake, if our numbers do not turn around, we will see further restrictions on our economy, and more importantly, we could see avoidable loss of life.”

