Colorado Springs Dunkin’ locations offering free coffee to healthcare workers Thursday

Image courtesy Dunkin'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Dunkin’ locations are offering free coffee to healthcare workers on Thursday in honor of National Nurses Day.

Healthcare workers will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating locations, no purchase necessary.

There’s a limit of one per person, and a healthcare ID is required. The deal excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. There may be an additional charge for dairy alternatives, cold foam, flavors and espresso shots. The deal is not available on mobile orders.

