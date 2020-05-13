Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority awards grants to storefront businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority announced the award of $667,500 in grants to 95 storefront businesses in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Grants range from $2,500 to $20,000 and may be used to support payroll, rent or mortgage, utilities and payments to vendors/suppliers. More than 120 businesses applied to the Small Business Relief Fund; not every applicant was funded.

The DDA Small Business Relief Fund fulfills the goals of the Experience Downtown Plan, in particular Goal 1: Economic and Cultural Heart of the Community. The fund was comprised of $400,000 from the DDA and a donation of $250,000 from Pinnacol Assurance. Additional support came from Formstack, BombBomb, Bluestaq, Boecore, Colorado Springs Commercial, Nunn Construction, Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority and Amanda Luciano/Trent Properties.

“The impact of COVID-19 on Downtown’s small businesses will be long-lasting. Our hope is these grants will help support businesses as they navigate the changing consumer climate, adapt new operational processes, and continue to provide the unique character and vibrancy that enhances our city center,” said Susan Edmondson, President & CEO of Downtown Partnership, which provides the programmatic and administrative services of the DDA.

Applicants were evaluated on the following criteria: square footage; revenue; financial health; ability to rebound; location; vibrancy; and unique character. A diverse Review Committee evaluated all applications and sent its recommendations to the board of directors of the Downtown Development Authority, which made final decisions through a blind review process.

In addition, all grant recipients are eligible for a free video email account from BombBomb, and the opportunity to display a work of original art from a Cottonwood Center for the Arts artist at their place of business.

A list of funded businesses and details on eligibility, application, and review process can be found at www.DowntownCS.com/DDAbizRelief.