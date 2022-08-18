COLORADO SPRINGS — After a couple of years of being on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Walk returns.

Down Syndrome is a genetic condition that causes people to have three copies of the 21st chromosome, and can have different effects like health issues and intellectual disabilities.

Heather Mitchell is the president of the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association, a local organization that aims to help families with scholarships and medical expenses.

“Any funds that we do raise throughout the year, with our Walk for Down Syndrome being our largest fundraiser, stays right here to assist our families with those needs,” says Mitchell.

The Down Syndrome Walk is Saturday, August 20, at the Norris Penrose Event Center located at 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. for on-site sign-ups, however online registrations are available as well. The walk starts at 9 a.m. with brunch following after.

Funds raised during the walk will go towards scholarships, medical expenses, and activities to get members out and active.

Information about how families can apply for aid can be found on their website.