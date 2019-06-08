Colorado Springs donut shop helps raise funds for local veterans on busiest day of the year

Donut shops across Colorado Springs had lines out the door Friday, in honor of National Donut Day, but Hurts Donut took advantage of the “holiday” to help local veterans.

“As an Army veteran myself, I thought it would be great to support a local charity,” franchise owner Justin Krull said.

Krull said 10% of all profits raised on Friday would be donated to a local organization, Victory Service Dogs. It’s a nonprofit that helps pair and train service dogs with veterans who live in the community.

“We help them find a dog that meets their needs,” Victory Service Dogs founder Steve Corey said. “Then they go into training together.”

The dogs help veterans who have PTSD, brain injuries, and other injuries they may have gotten in combat.

“There is a huge shortage of service dogs,” Krull said. “Not only here in Colorado Springs, but across the country, for the men and women who have served our country.”

All other Hurts Donut shops across the nation also pick an organization to donate to on this fun holiday. In 2018, this shop raised about $2,000 for Victory Service Dogs after selling nearly 18,000 donuts.

“We use it to cover dogs, the dogs in training, and locating the dogs,” Corey said. “It also helps with any veterinarian costs.”