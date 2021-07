FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, kids eat lunch at an elementary school in Paducah, Ky. ((Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs School District 11 is once again offering a free summer food program for children up to 18 years old.

The program will provide free lunch at 22 locations across the city. One location, Roosevelt Charter School, will also provide breakfast.

The service runs until July 30.