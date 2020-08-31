Colorado Springs District 11 employee tests positive for coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs School District 11 employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the district.

The district said people working at King Elementary on Sapporo Drive on August 27 and 28 may have been exposed to the virus. They did not provide any other details about the positive case.

The district said they have identified the people who were directly exposed to the employee, and will work with them to determine the need to quarantine. In this case, direct exposure means within about six feet for longer than 10 minutes.

The district said the school building will remain open to everyone who was not in direct contact with the employee.

The district said the employee will not be allowed to return to work for at least 10 days from the time the symptoms were first noticed or, if they are asymptomatic, the date the test was administered.

“At this time, we’ve reached out to El Paso Public Health for additional guidance and will work with them to take the necessary steps to protect the health of our community,” the district said in a statement.