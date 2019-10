Dads and daughters have a special relationship, but for one local daddy-daughter duo, the bond has boomed into a business.

Jeff and Zoey Goneya have launched Zach and Zoey Adventures, which will light your imagination through space and STEM stories. Their latest book, “Reach for the Stars,” is out now.

If you look and listen closely, you may even recognize a few familiar characters as FOX21’s Lauren McDonald takes us on the adventure.