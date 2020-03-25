Colorado Springs cyclist hit by car dies

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police were called Tuesday night around 7:53 p.m. to a traffic crash involving a car and a bicycle in the 1300 block of North Wahsatch Avenue.

The bicyclist was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation determined a northbound blue Dodge sedan struck the northbound bicyclist, identified as 65-year-old Henry G. Guzman of Colorado Springs. Despite lifesaving efforts, Guzman died as a result of his injuries.

Neither excessive speeds nor impairment is considered factors in this case.

This is the fifth traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs, and the first bicycle-related fatality, this year. At this time last year, there were nine traffic-related fatalities.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is continuing.