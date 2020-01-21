Colorado Springs couple killed in New Mexico crash

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed two Colorado Springs residents just north of Socorro, New Mexico.

Police say 94-year-old Harlan Swanson and his 92-year-old passenger Elinor Swanson, both of Colorado Springs, were driving north along Highway 304 around 1 p.m. Monday. The couple’s 2000 Chevy SUV collided with an oncoming semi-truck at the intersection of US 60, killing the two.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 52-year-old man from New Mexico, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

State police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, and seatbelts appear to have been used correctly.