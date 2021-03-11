Colorado Springs couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs couple is celebrating their 70th wedding anniversart,

Barbara Moore and Lee Goodbar met at Colorado Springs High School, and they were nominated as “Cutest Couple” their graduating year in 1948.

Both are natives of Colorado, born in Colorado Springs in 1930. They got married in 1951 and began their adventures together. Barb became a nurse, Lee became an attorney, and both became very active in Colorado Springs organizations.

Barbara has a talent for creating mini memory books, and Lee has a talent for writing poetry.