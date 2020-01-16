Colorado Springs company emphasizes carbon monoxide safety

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — WireNut Home Services wants to remind everyone to keep an eye out for the silent killer–carbon monoxide.

The company recently gave a local family a whole new furnace, after their old one had signs of leaking carbon monoxide. They said it was a pretty old furnace, which is not uncommon to see in homes across southern Colorado.

“So we got our annual service for our furnace, and we expected they would just check the filter and everything, and they told us, ‘oh, you have a small carbon monoxide leak,'” Danika Joshua, whose family received the new furnace, said. “It wasn’t major, but it was just enough that I was concerned with our kids.”

“We try to find people in need,” WireNut lead installer Marc Kennedy said. “Something that is out of everybody’s range, or if they’re just going through a hard time in life, and if we have time and money to give them a helping hand, we would love to do that.”

Experts suggest every home have carbon monoxide detectors outside of each bedroom.