(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Thousands of volunteers are participating in CityServe, hosted by COSILOVEYOU, this weekend across the Pikes Peak Region.

Volunteers will be helping schools, parks, churches, and nonprofit organizations by weeding, painting, picking up trash, and more.

1900 volunteers are expected to serve at 113 project sites through the weekend with a monetary impact of $170,000 on the community, according to COSILOVEYOU.

For more information on the event or on how to volunteer you can click the link above. Many of the projects are open to all skill levels and are family-friendly.