Colorado Springs community asked for feedback in police use of force survey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the community’s feedback as it assesses officers’ use of force.

Earlier this year, the department contracted Transparency Matters, LLC to conduct an independent assessment of the department’s use of force. As part of their research, Transparency Matters has developed a survey of community members.

Community members can complete the survey online or fill out a physical copy at a police substation. Physical copies have also been distributed to community groups and other locations throughout the city.

The survey is open until June 25.