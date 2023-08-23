(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Nerds, Trekkies, horror fans, and more will descend on the Broadmoor World Arena starting Aug. 25 for a weekend of entertainment, cosplay, celebrity meet-and-greets, and shopping at Colorado Springs Comic Con.

The convention is held every year and offers pop culture fans from every corner of fandom the chance to gather in costume, meet their heroes, and shop a variety of art, comics, and collectibles.

This year, Elvira and William Shatner join a star-studded list of celebrity guests:

Julie Newmar (Catwoman – Batman)

Tom Welling (Superman – Smallville)

Billy West (Fry – Futurama)

John Dimaggio (Bender – Futurama)

Dante Basco (Zuko – Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Bruce Campbell (Ash – The Evil Dead)

Joey Fatone (NSYNC)

Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk)

Click here to view the full list of celebrity guests. Autograph and photo op pricing information are available on the same page.

Cosplay is highly encouraged at the convention, and a costume contest will be held on Saturday and Sunday, as well as an adults-only after party at the Colorado Springs Marriott.

Single-day tickets are available for adults and children, as well as three-day passes. Check out Colorado Springs Comic Con’s website at cscomiccon.com for ticketing information.

The convention kicks off at 3 p.m. on Friday and runs until 9 p.m., 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday.