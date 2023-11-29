(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Colorado Springs City Council passed the 2024 budget, with a general fund budget of $428.3 Million, a 1.7% increase from 2023.

The 2024 budget includes 4% salary increases for all sworn police and fire personnel and those in the Emergency Communication Center, fully funds the Homeless Outreach Program in the fire department’s Community and Public Health Division, and provides matching funds to support the construction of critical infrastructure.

The City said it plans to cap its 2024 property tax rate to provide financial relief to homeowners from increased property taxes.

“The City’s 2024 budget prioritizes the most important needs of our residents to help make Colorado Springs an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe, and vibrant city on a hill,” said Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

Mayor Yemi said the City by law has to have a balanced budget, and that it was no easy task.

Mayor Yemi said cuts were made across City departments to make the most of taxpayer dollars, while maintaining its ability to provide city services.

The City also expects sales tax revenue to only be a small increase compared to 2023 after it flattened and in some months, declined.