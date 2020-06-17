Colorado Springs City Council discuss two options for CSPD Civilian Oversight Board

COLORADO SPRINGS — During a work session, Tuesday, both police protest organizers in Colorado Springs and Colorado Springs City Council presented their proposals and discussed civilian oversight of Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Both proposals were discussed, the first from a city group that went to Austin to learn about the concept from the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, who work to enhance police transparency, accountability, and build community trust through civilian oversight.

The second proposal dubbed “The People’s Proposal” was presented by protest leaders.

Up first are Robbie Johnson and Justin Baker presenting the people’s proposal pic.twitter.com/9X4BgMJyHN — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) June 16, 2020

A group of protest leaders with the Black Lives Matter movement discussed their proposal exclusively with FOX21 News and fellow protesters on Saturday. They labeled it as the “Citizens Accountability Advisory Board.”

“Black lives matter” yells heard from inside the chamber pic.twitter.com/f39ILGBXku — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) June 16, 2020

Stephany Rose Spaulding criticizes the council for seeing this as a new problem. She says her community has been hurting since last August and years before.

Stephany Rose Spaulding addressing City Council / Brandon Thompson — FOX21 News

“If you have the audacity to tell over 30 invested organizations in this community that they are not the voice of the community, let the wrath and the consequences rest on you” Rose Spaulding tells council. — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) June 16, 2020

“What we have seen…is these protests didn’t start three weeks ago and they are not going to end until this society recognizes you have a responsibility to not just speak about justice but to live it,” Spaulding added.

As opposed to from each district — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) June 16, 2020

Council discussed two options for a civilian oversight board for CSPD. The first is a council-appointed board as described by young protest leaders; the second is a Council-President appointed board brought forward by President Skorman and older community leaders like Stephany Rose Spaulding.

Pros described of council-appointed commission: democratic, permanent, more representative of the community members, mayor supports, standards are already set. — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) June 16, 2020

Councilman Pico makes a point, saying people can create their own independent commission outside of the city. He says both commissioners are wanting to accomplish similar things through different means.

The president’s commission proposal comes with a list of organizational and individual support.

