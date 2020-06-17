Colorado Springs City Council accepting applications for police advisory committee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs City Council is now seeking volunteers to serve on a new Police Accountability Advisory Committee. The new committee was approved Tuesday.

Applications are available on the city’s website.

The committee is tasked with bringing policy recommendations to the city council, the mayor, and the police department. At their work session on Monday, the council will discuss the purpose and structure of the new committee, including how many members will serve, its governing language, and its mission.

The council will take public comment and formally establish the new committee at the regular meeting on June 23.

