Colorado Springs city and county offices closed Monday for Presidents Day; COVID testing sites open

The El Paso County courthouse around 2 p.m. Friday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Most Colorado Springs and El Paso County government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day, but the region’s state-run COVID-19 testing sites remain open.

The following city and county properties will be closed:

  • Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
  • City Administration Building
  • City Clerk
  • City Hall
  • Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
  • Deerfield Hills, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside community centers
  • Municipal Court
  • Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
  • Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
  • Colorado Springs Sales Tax Office
  • Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs in Memorial Park
  • Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
  • El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office (all locations)
  • El Paso County Public Trustee
  • The offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney
  • Pikes Peak Workforce Center
  • Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC)
  • El Paso County Combined Courts
  • El Paso County Department of Human Services. Citizens can apply for Food Assistance, manage case information, or get more information on additional programs, by visiting Colorado.gov/PEAK.
  • El Paso County Public Health Office. As the lead agency in COVID-19 response, Public Health’s response efforts will continue through the holiday.

The following city properties will be open Monday:

  • Colorado Springs Fire Department fire stations
  • Colorado Springs Police Department substations
  • Fairview and Evergreen Cemetery, gates open (offices closed)
  • Garden of the Gods Park and Visitor and Nature Center (winter hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
  • Patty Jewett and Valley Hi, weather permitting
    • Online reservations and payment required
    • Patty Jewett Bar & Grill – Indoor and outdoor dining and takeout: (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
    • Valley Hi Gill and Pub – Indoor dining, takeout and delivery: (9 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
  • Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, weather permitting
    • Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last gate entry 3 p.m.
  • Sertich Ice Center
  • All parks, trails and open spaces

While many of southern Colorado’s state-managed COVID-19 testing sites were closed Saturday and Sunday due to the weather, they plan to reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. Visit covidtest.colorado.gov to find a testing site near you.

