Colorado Springs city and county offices closed Monday for Presidents Day; COVID testing sites open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Most Colorado Springs and El Paso County government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day, but the region’s state-run COVID-19 testing sites remain open.

The following city and county properties will be closed:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside community centers

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Colorado Springs Sales Tax Office

Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs in Memorial Park

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office (all locations)

El Paso County Public Trustee

The offices of the 4 th Judicial District Attorney

Judicial District Attorney Pikes Peak Workforce Center

Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

El Paso County Combined Courts

El Paso County Department of Human Services. Citizens can apply for Food Assistance, manage case information, or get more information on additional programs, by visiting Colorado.gov/PEAK .

. El Paso County Public Health Office. As the lead agency in COVID-19 response, Public Health’s response efforts will continue through the holiday.

The following city properties will be open Monday:

Colorado Springs Fire Department fire stations

Colorado Springs Police Department substations

Fairview and Evergreen Cemetery, gates open (offices closed)

Garden of the Gods Park and Visitor and Nature Center (winter hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Patty Jewett and Valley Hi, weather permitting Online reservations and payment required Patty Jewett Bar & Grill – Indoor and outdoor dining and takeout: (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.) Valley Hi Gill and Pub – Indoor dining, takeout and delivery: (9 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, weather permitting Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last gate entry 3 p.m.

Sertich Ice Center

All parks, trails and open spaces

While many of southern Colorado’s state-managed COVID-19 testing sites were closed Saturday and Sunday due to the weather, they plan to reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. Visit covidtest.colorado.gov to find a testing site near you.