Colorado Springs city and county offices closed Monday for Presidents Day; COVID testing sites open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Most Colorado Springs and El Paso County government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day, but the region’s state-run COVID-19 testing sites remain open.
The following city and county properties will be closed:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Deerfield Hills, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside community centers
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Colorado Springs Sales Tax Office
- Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs in Memorial Park
- Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
- El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office (all locations)
- El Paso County Public Trustee
- The offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney
- Pikes Peak Workforce Center
- Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC)
- El Paso County Combined Courts
- El Paso County Department of Human Services. Citizens can apply for Food Assistance, manage case information, or get more information on additional programs, by visiting Colorado.gov/PEAK.
- El Paso County Public Health Office. As the lead agency in COVID-19 response, Public Health’s response efforts will continue through the holiday.
The following city properties will be open Monday:
- Colorado Springs Fire Department fire stations
- Colorado Springs Police Department substations
- Fairview and Evergreen Cemetery, gates open (offices closed)
- Garden of the Gods Park and Visitor and Nature Center (winter hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- Patty Jewett and Valley Hi, weather permitting
- Online reservations and payment required
- Patty Jewett Bar & Grill – Indoor and outdoor dining and takeout: (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
- Valley Hi Gill and Pub – Indoor dining, takeout and delivery: (9 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, weather permitting
- Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last gate entry 3 p.m.
- Sertich Ice Center
- All parks, trails and open spaces
While many of southern Colorado’s state-managed COVID-19 testing sites were closed Saturday and Sunday due to the weather, they plan to reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. Visit covidtest.colorado.gov to find a testing site near you.