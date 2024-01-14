(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In the face of record-breaking freezing temperatures gripping Colorado Springs, the First United Methodist Church has opened its doors to provide refuge for those left out in the cold.

The church, nestled near downtown, transformed itself into a warming shelter starting Friday night and into the weekend, offering solace and warmth to individuals who might be homeless or unhoused.

First United Methodist Church turns into warming shelter, Courtesy: FOX21 News Reporter Rhea Jha

“The shelters were filling up fast, and there was a desperate need for some space, and so I just made a call to some of my team and said, ‘Hey, what is it going to take for us to open up our church and let people come in and sleep and be warm?'” said Carrie West, a First United Methodist Church pastor, who said they have never done anything like this before.

At 803 am, the temperature dipped to -8F in Colorado Springs. This breaks the previous record low temperature for January 14th of -6F which was set in 1917, 1930 and 1997. #cowx pic.twitter.com/NtyKHdpHlh — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 14, 2024

With the National Weather Service reporting a record-breaking low of negative eight degrees in Colorado Springs on Sunday, the life-saving initiative of the First United Methodist Church has become even more critical.

Gabriel Young, a guest at the warming shelter, shared his gratitude, stating, “Within 15 minutes, below eight degrees, you begin getting frostbite. I would hate to be out there in the tent when it’s nighttime. It’s nerving.”

As cold feet step through the welcoming doors of the First United Methodist Church, guests are met with warm smiles and open arms by volunteers, creating a haven from the harsh elements outside.

“It gets a little overwhelming to think that these people, who have now become some of my friends, could have died. This is probably the greatest impact we can have in the community, and we literally saved over 100 lives so far,” said West.

The church has opened its doors to anyone and everyone, operating at a maximum capacity of 210 people, 24 hours a day, until Tuesday morning when warmer weather is expected. The outpouring of support from the community over the weekend has been remarkable, with hundreds of pounds of food and other donations arriving to aid the church in its mission.

Guests at the warming shelter are not only thankful for a place to stay but also appreciate the way they have been treated.

“They talk to you like you’re a normal person in the community at their church. You know, they treat you with respect and kindness,” said Young.

Carrie West emphasized the importance of recognizing the humanity of each person seeking shelter.

“These are the guests that we have are beautiful people, and some of them have really cool stories, and they need to be heard. So, we’ll take volunteers just to listen to people. It’s really very fulfilling. It’s worth not sleeping for,” said West.

For those looking to contribute, the First United Methodist Church is still accepting volunteers and donations. Donations can be made through their website fumc-cs.org, and volunteers are welcome to show up at the church, anytime.