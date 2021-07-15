Colorado Springs church holding school supply drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A church in Colorado Springs wants to make sure kids have everything they need for the upcoming school year.

Solomon Faith Temple is planning a back-to-school bash, where they will provide students with donated school supplies. Church leaders are now looking for community members to pitch in so they can meet the demand.

“We want more than enough,” Apostle Clifton Marshall said. “We don’t want to run out. We want to make sure that we have adequate amount of material so the people and the students will go to school and say ‘I can do my best.'”

School supplies can be dropped off at the church at 4680 Edison Avenue #A. Someone will be there to receive them from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays until July 20.

Backpacks will be given to students starting at 10 a.m. July 24.