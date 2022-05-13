COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Christian Schools (CSCS) celebrated 50 years of providing Christian education to Colorado Springs youth.

On Friday, CSCS held a celebration of this momentous achievement at the new Weidner Stadium located in downtown Colorado Springs. Past and present students, parents, grandparents, friends, and supporters were in attendance. The celebration included over $50,000 of free sponsor giveaways and outdoor games, bounce houses, music, and food.









“We try to touch the heart, transform the heart in the setting of learning and education,” said Diane Meeter, the Chief Operations Officer with CSCS. “That’s a powerful mix.”

The event was scheduled to culminate in a fireworks display Friday evening, but the fireworks were scrapped due to high fire danger and a burn ban in Colorado Springs.