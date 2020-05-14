Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC rolling out ‘Staying Safe’ window signs

COLORADO SPRINGS — In partnership with El Paso County Public Health Department, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC is rolling out window signs business owners can display to let customers know they are staying safe.

“One of the things we are doing is working with public health to ensure they have the perspective of the business community as they consider priorities for business to reopen and measures that will help those business open safely,” said President & Chief Executive Officer Dirk Draper.

The signs can be found here and can be downloaded and printed by business owners, keeping the experience touch-less from start to finish.

The signs let customers know they are following state guidelines, sanitation, and reminding customers to not come inside if they are experiencing symptoms.

The signs have been approved by the health department and business can self-assert if they want the signs to be displayed on their windows.

Last month, the chamber and the health department teamed-up to approve curbside pick-up for small businesses prior to the safer-at-home phase.