COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs turned 150 years old Saturday. It was a historic event marked by a communitywide celebration with a parade through time.

Tejon Street was packed as Colorado Springs turned back time. The parade paid tribute to the city’s rich history with more than 60 entries and floats honoring southern Colorado icons like Nikola Tesla, The Broadmoor, and the Pikes Peak library.

The parade was followed by a festival stretching all through downtown.