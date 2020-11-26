Colorado Springs businesses stay open thanks to masks sales

COLORADO SPRINGS — Downtown Colorado Springs shops are finding out masks are more than just a means of protection; face coverings are helping them stay afloat through this pandemic.

When the pandemic hit in March, several downtown shops didn’t know how they were going to stay open including Moonbeam Clothier and Eclectic Co.

“The whole thing is unsettling and unsure,” Founder of Eclectic Co. Peri Bolts said.

Both shops were forced to close down for a couple of months, but they both saw a need for face masks.

Eclectic Co. said several of their vendors started to make them and sales started to pick up fast and significantly.

“Masks and gift cards kept us afloat and it was at least 80% of our sales,” said Bolts.” We did masks online and we had a variety of styles.”

Both shops say the demand continues for face masks and customers keep on coming back for more.

“It’s a fashion statement,” said Tori Rose who lives in Colorado Springs. “I know I am looking for a cheetah print.”

For Rebecca Moon, this year has been tough. Moon opened Moonbeam Clothier in March, just days before the COVID-19 lockdown was announced. She saw an opportunity to earn some cash by making face masks, posted on social media, and quickly became overwhelmed by the demand. Moon said if it wasn’t for the sales of masks her business would not be open.

“Honestly, no,” said Moon. “I would probably try to get out of my lease and split.”