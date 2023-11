(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a gas leak in the Briargate area, where several businesses have been evacuated.

CSFD posted about the gas leak just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, and said the leak is near the Walgreens on Lexington Drive, at the intersection of Research Parkway.

The leak was caused by a hit gas line, though CSFD did not clarify how the gas line was hit. CSFD asked that the public avoid the area while crews respond.