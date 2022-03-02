COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As schools across the nation struggle to find bus drivers, one Colorado Springs school district is working to keep the wheels going round and round, despite the challenges.

Since the end of 2021, Harrison School District 2‘s transportation department is down 17 drivers and seven bus monitors. According to Operations Manager Josy Campbell, everyone in the department has to shoulder more responsibility than ever before.

“It’s been extremely hard to get school bus drivers. It has been going on for several years, but it came to a head during COVID. It’s the worst I’ve ever seen it.”

Operations Manager Josy Campbell

Campebll told FOX21 the shortage is not limited to her district, as it has stretched to other districts in the Pikes Peak Region.

“It’s everybody throughout the state, throughout the nation. But our Pikes Peak Region we have a very special group of people. Within our Pikes Peak region and every school transportation department they truly care about these kids.”

Campbell credits part of the driver shortage to a lack of people with commercial driver’s license (CDL) and the demand for higher pay.

Despite the driver shortage, Campbell said her staff members continue going the extra mile for the kids they drive every day.

“They truly care about these kids and these kids matter,” Campbell explained. “That’s why they come to work every day and do what they do.”

Miss Missy, a three-year veteran bus driver, described her duty to protect her young passengers.

“They’re my kids when I get on the bus and I just want to make sure that they’re safe wherever they get to,” Missy said.

As the shortage continues, Campbell said the department plans to highlight employees and make the job as fun as possible. Future plans include employee of the month awards, bus interior design competitions, and donning fun costumes when picking up children.

“The drivers, they come in early. They deal with a lot. It is a hard job, but it’s a rewarding job as well. We need drivers and we need those people. To come in and know. That you’re supported by your transportation department, you’re supported by teachers and you’re even supported by parents,” Campbell said.

To learn more about bus driver positions at Harrison School District 2, visit its website for an application.